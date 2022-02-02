A less than three-acre fire that billowed on Big Sur's South Coast near Jade Cove and Plaskett Creek Campground on Wednesday, Feb. 2 has been mostly contained according to Big Sur Fire Chief Matt Harris.
How the Jade Fire began is still under investigation but the first reports came around 9am Feb. 2, and the effort to contain it required minimal resources, according to U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Andrew Madsen. The Jade Fire comes less than two weeks after the Colorado Fire burned roughly 700 acres along the Big Sur coast and required resources from across the state to contain.
"We shouldn't even be talking about this in February, but I guess we're probably in wildfire season now," Madsen says. Madsen says there was initial concern because the fire was burning in an area with a lot of fuel that could have cascaded into an unwieldy situation.
Harris says crews from Big Sur Fire were "first on the scene and knocked down the worst of it before it got completely out of control." Harris says the USFS, Big Sur Fire, and Cal Fire were all on the scene by the afternoon, and have kept the burn under control.
