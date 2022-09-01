Labor Day weekend was already going to be busy in Monterey County, with hotels expecting a wave of holiday tourists and the Monterey County Fair in full swing at the fairgrounds in Monterey. Add in a massive heatwave throughout California, and that means there will be a big influx of visitors to the cooler coastline through Sept. 5.
Earlier this week the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau said in a press release that they were expecting that overnight visitors adding Sunday night to their holiday weekend visit would add $8 million in additional visitor spending throughout the county, compared to a normal two-day weekend.
"Getting just one more night is worth millions of dollars in economic impact for the community," said Rob O'Keefe, president and CEO of MCCVB.
The holiday weekend comes just a few weeks after a record-breaking Car Week, with both hotel revenue and auction sales surpassing previous years, according to the MCCVB. Hotel revenue reached nearly $48 million over the 10-day Car Week period, a 10 percent increase over 2021.
The impact of the pandemic was still being felt, since while revenues were up over last year, they remained four percent below 2019. However, revenue far exceeded the projections, according to the press release.
Car Week auctions also broke records, with the RM Sotheby's three-day auction setting a record for the highest grossing automotive auction of all time, surpassing $239.2 million in sales. The total for all auctions was over $470 million, breaking the previous record of $394.48 million in 2015.
In addition, the week raised $3 million in charitable donations that benefit over 100 local charities.
