Transition at the top leadership level of Carmel Unified School District continues. On Friday, Aug. 11, the board of trustees announced that Superintendent Ted Knight is resigning in exchange for a separation payment.
No other information—such as the amount of the payment, or the date his resignation takes effect—was immediately available. An attorney representing Knight in a lawsuit regarding production of public records by the district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The board voted 3-2 to accept the resignation. Trustees Sara Hinds, Karl Pallastrini and Jason Remynse voted yes while Seaberry Nachbar and Anne Marie Rosen voted no.
Knight was placed on leave effective April 1 and since then, Deputy Superintendent Sharon Ofek has been serving as interim superintendent.
The decision to put Knight on leave four-and-a-half months ago came amid widespread community concerns about allegations of sexual misconduct at Carmel High School and the administration's handling of it. Knight placed the popular CHS principal Jon Lyons on leave, and eventually Lyons was removed from his job.
When the board voted back in March to place Knight on leave, it was pending an investigation into his handling of Lyons' removal. They hired Bob Henry of the firm School & College Legal Services to conduct that investigation.
It remains unclear whether that investigation has been completed. Asked earlier this week about whether that investigation has been completed or for an updated timeline, the clerk to the board, Michelle Goncalves, said, "I cannot provide any further information." (The Weekly has filed a California Public Records Act request seeking a copy of that investigation, if it has been completed.)
Knight was hired on July 1, 2020 and served for just over three years (including the period he was on leave). He was CUSD's sixth superintendent since 2015 when Marvin Biasotti's five-year term ended. Next came Scott Laurence, located by a search firm, who held the job for one year; then interim superintendent Karen Henricks for one-and-a-half years; then Barbara Dill-Varga, also recruited by a search firm, who held the job for three years, from July 2017-June 2020, and agreed to resign two years before the end of her contract. Trisha Dellis served as a temporary interim before Knight was hired in 2020.
