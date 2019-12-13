By all appearances—room dark, chairs on top of tables, real estate “for lease” sign on the door—the Boardwalk Sub Shop in Monterey has shut down. The Salinas location was open on Friday morning, but the business is also for sale.
Both are listed with Mid Coast Realty out of Pebble Beach. According to the real estate firm’s website, the sub shops can be purchased together or separately, with the Salinas location offered at $550,000 and the Monterey shop at $450,000.
Terry Teplitzky began selling cheesesteaks and other deli sandwiches from the Alvarado Street spot in 2015.
Last year Teplitzky closed a second deli that he owned—Wild Thyme Deli & Cafe—in Marina, intending to reopen in Salinas. In March of this year he shuttered Wild Thyme with little notice, just a month after the deli began service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.