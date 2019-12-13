Boardwalk Sub Shop closed
Dave Faries

By all appearances—room dark, chairs on top of tables, real estate “for lease” sign on the door—the Boardwalk Sub Shop in Monterey has shut down. The Salinas location was open on Friday morning, but the business is also for sale. 

Both are listed with Mid Coast Realty out of Pebble Beach. According to the real estate firm’s website, the sub shops can be purchased together or separately, with the Salinas location offered at $550,000 and the Monterey shop at $450,000.

Terry Teplitzky began selling cheesesteaks and other deli sandwiches from the Alvarado Street spot in 2015.

Last year Teplitzky closed a second deli that he owned—Wild Thyme Deli & Cafe—in Marina, intending to reopen in Salinas. In March of this year he shuttered Wild Thyme with little notice, just a month after the deli began service.

