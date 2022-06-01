One suspect is dead after Sand City police officers fired on Wednesday morning, June 1, around 9am in the intersection of Catalina Street and Orange Avenue.
No other information was made available by the Sand City Police Department on Wednesday morning about the suspect or the confrontation that led to the shooting. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is investigating, as is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.
Sand City Police Chief Brian Ferrante was one of the officers who fired his weapon, according to City Manager Vibeke Norgaard. A second law enforcement officer from Seaside PD fired, according to Seaside Acting Chief Nick Borges, who was also on the scene with Seaside officers assisting in the neighboring city.
No police officers were injured in the shooting.
Sand City Police forces remained stretched thin throughout the morning as officers responded, and around 10:30am, the police department was closed.
At 11am, the scene remained taped off, with a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the street and debris lying around as officers investigated and took notes.
Investigators and other officials with the District Attorney's Office declined to comment as of 12:40pm Wednesday, while the active investigation continues.
Speaking about this fatal shooting less than a week after police successfully de-escalated a confrontation with an alleged shooter in Seaside, Borges says, “The level of violence is just disturbing. Any time anyone is shot by police, it’s a tragedy for them and for the police involved in those situations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.