Thanksgiving is a day of traditions. There’s turkey or ham (or turkey and ham, if you’re lucky), there’s a slate of NFL games on television, there are the usual arguments over which wine pairs with turkey because, you know, cranberry dressing is a wild card. And there’s all that leftover cranberry dressing.
And there’s one more tradition, and it’s actually beneficial on a day spent stuffing your face: the turkey trot.
There are four in Monterey County on Thanksgiving morning. Some are 5k run/walks. Some award medals for those who want to compete. And one—at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca—allows you to run or walk the legendary race track as many times as you want between 7-11am.
Carmel Valley Turkey Trot: Hosted by Carmel Valley Athletic Club. It's a 5k event that starts at 8am at CVAC, 26700 Rancho San Carlos Road in Carmel Valley. 624-2737. Kids 10 and under are free. Non-member registration is $50 on race day. Member registration is $45 on race day. Proceeds benefit Monterey County Food Bank
Salinas Valley Turkey Trot: Organized by First Presbyterian Church Salinas. The event starts at 8am at Toro Park Badger Flats picnic area, 501 Highway 68, Salinas. Entry fees for ages 10 and older are $35 per person through Nov. 22; $40 on race day. Kids 9 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the Compass Church youth ministry program
Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca Turkey Trot: Hosted by Weathertech Raceway, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas. 242-8201. The event starts at 7am, ends at 11am. No distance limit, so run or walk the track as often as you like. $10 donation per person. You can also bring non perishable foods accepted. Proceeds benefit Monterey County Food Bank.
Marina Turkey Trot: Hosted by Montage Wellness Center, 2920 2nd Ave., Marina. 883-5656. The event starts at 9am at the Montage Wellness Center in Marina. Entry fee is $20
