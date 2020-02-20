People who packed into City Hall chambers in Seaside on Feb. 18 have already weighed in, and others can continue to do so by email. The topic of two meetings this week (Feb. 18 in Seaside and Feb. 19 in Gonzales) is California American Water’s push to increase water bills in Monterey County.
Cal Am wants to increase the average customer bill by 18.3 percent over the time period from 2021 to 2023. The average bill would go from $89.40 to $105.78, burdening Monterey Peninsula ratepayers who already pay some of the highest water bills in the country. The increase would allow the company to collect an additional $8 million from local ratepayers over the three-year period.
Because Cal Am enjoys a monopoly as a utility, it is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission, or CPUC, which will decide on whether to approve the rate increase request at a future date. As part of the regulatory process, the agency is collecting comments from the public.
The comments made are heard by an administrative law judge and recorded by a court reporter so that they are included in the formal rate increase proceedings.
Cal Am says it needs to collect more money in order to to pay for infrastructure improvements, increased labor costs and “anticipated costs and other requests the water company deems necessary to run its business.”
Melodie Chrislock, director of the advocacy group Public Water Now and a leading critic of Cal Am, called on the CPUC to reject the company’s request.
“We need a more transparent and accountable system from the CPUC,” she said in a statement. “It is the only agency that can control Cal Am’s rates. This is the public’s chance to weigh in on our outrageous water costs and hold both Cal Am and the CPUC accountable.”
Also against the rate hike, the Public Advocates Office of the CPUC submitted hundreds of pages of testimony, analyzing Cal Am’s request and arguing it’s unjustified.
The testimony attacked Cal Am’s adding surcharges on top of its base water rates, a practice that has ballooned over the past decade, creating a “potential for abuse.” Surcharges are allowed when they are used to unforeseen expenses. “Instead of being temporary additions,” the Public Advocate’s Office said, “surcharges seem to have become a permanent fixture on Cal Am’s customer bills.”
The effect is to “give the illusion of lower costs even though customers eventually experience the actual cost through additional surcharges.”
Cal Am spokesperson Catherine Stedman says the company would formally respond to testimony by the Public Advocates Office at the end of March.
“In the meantime, I would state that our surcharges were created through past [CPUC] decisions and directives regarding rate design,” Stedman says. “It’s been the policy of the [CPUC] that surcharges promote transparency because they describe what the charge is for—as opposed to collecting costs through the meter charge or volumetric/consumption charges.”
She adds that current surcharges pay for conservation and low-income programs, and for work on the Carmel River conducted by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District.
The CPUC is accepting comments by email to public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov or through this online form. The proceeding number to reference is A.19-07-004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.