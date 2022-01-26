Cal Fire announced on Wednesday, Jan. 26 that Highway 1 in Big Sur is completely open again following a closure for the Colorado Fire. Officials also lifted fire-related evacuation orders.
“Please use extreme caution when driving through the area,” a statement from Cal Fire reads, noting that emergency vehicles are still on the road.
The fire, which was sparked at 5:19pm on Friday, Jan. 21 near the Mid Coast Fire station in Palo Colorado Canyon, has burned 700 acres and was 55-percent contained as Wednesday morning. One structure, a yurt-style home, was destroyed. On Tuesday, Jan. 25 Cal Fire's Monterey-San Benito Unit revealed the cause of the fire, saying it was sparked after hot embers from a pile burn operation were carried by strong winds onto nearby vegetation.
An evacuation order for areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek was put in place at 9:30pm on Friday night and Highway 1 was closed at Rio Road to the north and Andrew Molera State Park to the south. The northern closure point was later moved somewhat south to Granite Canyon Bridge.
In a rare occurrence, the fire crossed Highway 1 on the first night, burning near the Pacific Ocean and underneath Rocky Creek Bridge.
Now that evacuation orders have lifted, county health officials advise people returning home to boil their water. Due to loss of pressure from water treatment infrastructure damage, officials says water may be unsafe to drink straight from the tap.
