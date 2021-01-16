All burn permits within state and local responsibility areas under contract with Cal Fire in San Benito and Monterey counties have been suspended due to unseasonably warm weather, according to Cal Fire officials.
The suspension, which took effect on Jan. 14, bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris and will remain in place until conditions abate.
Last year was a devastating year for wildfires in California, with hundreds of fires burning more than 4 million acres.
Since the beginning of 2021 just two weeks ago, firefighters in California have already responded to over 75 wildfires that have burned more than 50 acres, according to Cal Fire.
“The fact that we’re still having fires in January is just a sign,” Cal Fire spokesperson Jonathan Pangburn says. “It’s rather warm for January…and it’s going to get worse than this.”
Just this past week on Jan. 13, a fire broke in Salinas off Highway 68 at Mesa del Sol and Corral de la Tierra, near the Corral de Tierra Country Club, burning at least two acres before being fully contained the next day. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“The lack of precipitation reminds us that the public cannot let their guard down," Reno DiTullio Jr., Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey unit chief, said in a statement. "The recent vegetation fires in San Benito and Monterey Counties showcase the importance of defensible space.”
Cal Fire's announcement notes there may be burn permits issued for reasons that are deemed essential. The agency's announcement states: “The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit. Persons burning under any special permit must also check with the Monterey Bay Air Resources District for additional regulations and requirements.”
The burn permit suspension does not apply to “campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property,” according to Cal Fire. “Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland." (Campfire permits can be obtained at preventwildfireca.org.)
Fire officials are asking residents to be prepared for wildfires including maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around their homes. Some strategies include clearing dead or dying vegetation around all structures, landscape with fire-resistant and drought-tolerant plants, and find alternative ways of disposing landscape debris such as chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy facility.
