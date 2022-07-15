On Wednesday night, July 13, two longtime friends were sitting together watching TV at one of their homes on the 200 block of Crescent Way, in North Salinas about two blocks east of North Main Street. The resident of the home, a 64-year-old retiree, owed his friend $5 for remodeling work he'd done on the kitchen, changing cabinet hinges.
At one point, the visitor asked his friend of 45 years for the money he owed him. The resident went to get $5, and walked back over to say he only had a $50 bill and asked for change.
That's when things went horribly off the rails.
Instead of making change or letting it be, the man grabbed the $50 bill from his friend—then two more $50 bills. "And then he rammed me with a baseball bat," the man says.
He gave an account of their shocking confrontation on the condition of anonymity, two days later, and showed a bruise on his side from the bat. Next, he says, the friend grabbed a sword and stabbed him with it.
"I grabbed it with one hand, and I was able to get to the front door and get out and go to my neighbor's house. They called the police," the man says.
That was around 10:30pm, and Salinas police officers responded to the call reporting a stabbing. The homeowner was still next door, cleaning wounds on his belly and his hands, when the police arrived.
He says he saw his longtime friend walk out the front door holding the sword in one hand, pointed toward the ground, and a BB gun in the other. Officers opened fire killing the friend. "Then they handcuffed him and drug him out in the street," the man says.
"We've been really good close friends," he says. "I don't know what happened. He was supposed to take some kind of medication every day, and he hadn't been.
"I'm in denial. Even though I saw him get killed, it's just hard to believe I'm never going to see him again. It's just sad."
That's in keeping with new policy in California per Assembly Bill 1506, which was signed into law in 2020 and took effect July 1, 2021.
The law requires the DOJ (or another appointed state prosecutor) to investigate officer shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian. Although this incident was described by Salinas PD as a stabbing call, "Given uncertainty regarding the [officer-involved shooting], the California Department of Justice is treating the incident as an AB 1506 qualifying event," according to a statement released by the DOJ.
No police officers were injured.
A Salinas PD spokesperson referred all questions to the DOJ and the DA's Office. The DOJ referred questions to Salinas PD. The DA's Office did not respond to a request for comment.
"When an officer-involved shooting occurs, transparent and open communication is critical to maintain public trust," according to the DOJ's information page on AB 1506.
One additional component of AB 1506 calls for the Attorney General to establish a Police Practices Division within the Department of Justice by July 1, 2023. The division will, upon request from a local law enforcement agency, review its use-of-deadly-force policies.
The homeowner lost his friend, and also faces the need to do some repairs on his house; he says there are nine bullet holes and two windows were broken and he cannot afford to repair it.
