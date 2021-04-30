The first round of results of the decennial U.S. Census is here, and it's not looking so hot for California. Despite gaining 2.2 million people, the state has lost a congressional seat, from 53 to 52, according the U.S. Census Bureau. It remains the most populous state and was the third-fastest-growing state, behind Florida (which gained around 2.7 million people since 2010) and Texas, the fastest-growing state (gaining 4 million people since 2010).
The musical chairs of losing a seat in the House won't affect the state until January 2023, for the 118th Congress. New district maps have yet to be drawn up. California still has the most seats in the House (52), followed by Texas (which gained two seats based on the 2020 count, bringing it to 38).
The U.S. Census is a nationwide survey to record all residents—citizens or non-citizens—to determine everything from the allocation of funding for federal programs, such as First Five and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP) and congressional representation—which, unlike the Senate which has two electeds per state, is based on population.
The 2020 Census was unconventional in more ways than one. It was heavily politicized after former president Donald Trump fought and lost a legal battle of including the infamous "citizenship" question, which opponents argued would inhibit the participation of communities with high-immigrant populations. It was the first time the Census was available online for the first time, increasing the ways participants could access the survey.
And notably, it was conducted during the pandemic, which posed unique health risks and challenges for on-the-ground census surveyors. Due to the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau flip-flopped multiple times on when the Census responses were due.
California is among seven other states that will lose a congressional seat.
