After countless studies, debate and outcry among the agricultural industry and those working in and around the agriculture industry, California became the third state to ban the use chlorpyrifos in May 2019. The pesticide is used on a variety of crops including broccoli and cauliflower, and on fruit and almond trees.
It is beneficial as a fungicide, but is also a toxic air contaminant, as identified by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, and a known neurotoxin. It is particularly harmful to pregnant women and young children.
As the deadline to eliminate most uses of chlorpyrifos approaches (Dec. 31, 2020), the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and the California Department of Food and Agriculture are seeking alternatives to the fungicide and are asking the public to chime in, according to a statement released by the CDPR on Jan. 9.
The CDPR and CDFA are planning to award $2 million in grants to fund studies on alternatives to chlorpyrifos that are safer and more sustainable.
In the search for alternatives, both agencies are looking to fund and support research and ideas that decrease the input of insecticides in general and move toward more sustainable pest management practices.
There are two remaining public roundtable discussions. The first is at CalEPA headquarters, Byron Sher Auditorium in Sacramento on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 1:30-3:30pm. The next is at the South Oxnard Senior Center in Oxnard on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 5:30-7:30pm.
The public can also submit input by email, by writing to alternatives@cdpr.ca.gov.
