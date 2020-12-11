As much of the state is retreating back into lockdown mode, on Dec. 9, California State University officials announced plans for reopening—on a long-term timeline, hopefully well after stay-at-home orders have lifted.
CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White said in a statement he anticipates on-campus in-person classes will resume in the fall semester of 2021.
“It's critical that we provide as much advance notice as possible to students and their families, as we have done previously in announcing our moves toward primarily virtual instruction," White said in a statement. “While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines."
The announcement came days before the Dec. 15 deadline for would-be freshmen to apply for the fall 2021 term.
The anticipated reopening schedule applies to all 23 CSU campuses, including CSU Monterey Bay. A spokesperson for CSUMB says no additional campus-specific information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.