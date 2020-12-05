The California Transportation Commission approved $20 million toward the construction of an interchange at Highway 156 and Castroville Boulevard, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced on Dec. 1.
The interchange is part of the Highway 156 Corridor project. It includes a four-lane expressway that will run parallel to the current route. The existing route will become a lateral road for North County residents and a new interchange for U.S. Highway 101 and State Route 156.
TAMC announced on Nov. 17 that California Transportation Commission staff recommended $20 million to fund the new interchange on Highway 156 and Castroville Boulevard.
The $20 million will cover most of the $29.5 million needed to build this project. Over $2.5 million will come from Measure X, nearly $2 million from state transportation funds and $5 million in developer fees.
This project sat idle for years because that area is the habitat for the Santa Cruz long-toed Salamander, an endemic endangered species. It was cleared last September with the passage of Senate Bill 1231, which will allow agencies to make a plan to protect the salamander. The bill was authored by outgoing State Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel.
“The residents and businesses of Monterey County, and especially those in North County have waited a long time for safety improvements along this major thoroughfare.” Debbie Hale, TAMC’s executive director said in a press release. Construction will start in 2022.
The funds come from the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program. This program funds projects that are considered Trade Corridors of National and Regional Significance by the federal government. On Highway 156, hundreds of trucks transport produce as part of the $4.4 billion agricultural industry in Monterey County.
