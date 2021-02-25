Caltrans on Thursday, Feb. 25, announced its plans for repair of the missing 150 feet of Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast. The agency has chosen a contractor for the estimated $11.5 million in repairs, and says it aims to have the highway open again by early summer.
The damage at Rat Creek, which is located roughly two miles south of the Esalen Institute and eight miles north of Lucia, occurred during the heavy rainstorm in late January. Excessive rain on Jan. 27-28, paired with debris flow from the Dolan Fire burn scar, overwhelmed a 66-inch drain and forced that material and rainwater onto the asphalt. After that, the road collapsed.
Caltrans, along with contractor Papich Construction, now plans to fix the missing road with a so-called "enhanced fill option." Essentially, contractors will fill the canyon with dirt and then re-build the road on top. Construction will begin next week.
In addition to rebuilding the road, Caltrans plans to replace the main drainage system at Rat Creek with a bunch more culverts—an oversized main culvert and a secondary culvert, as well as smaller overflow culverts. All this, the agency says, will help prevent a similar washout in the future.
“The repairs for Highway 1 at Rat Creek include improvements that can prevent similar damage from future debris flows,” Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins said in a press release. “We look forward to swiftly making these repairs so that all travelers will have a safe and resilient stretch of highway.”
The $11.5 million price tag includes $5 million in ongoing emergency repairs to the north of Rat Creek, also being undertaken by Papich Construction.
