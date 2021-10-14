For those with a commute that covers the short stretch of Highway 1 between Rio Road and Carmel Valley Road, next Tuesday, Oct. 19, will be a good day to get to work early.
Caltrans announced that it will be closing this section of the highway for winter preparation work from 9am to 2pm that day. Drivers that need to pass through the area will be routed on a detour—from Rio Road and Carmel Valley Road eastward to Carmel Rancho Blvd and then back to Highway 1. Caltrans estimates that travelers will experience a 10-minute delay.
The full closure will allow Caltrans to perform assessments of the rocky slope that directly abuts the highway in that area, with the goal of preventing falling rocks in the winter. “Crews are eager to detect the possible movement of rock of any size from a cliff or slope that is steep enough for the rock to move down the slope,” the transportation agency said in a statement. “This closure will permit crews to perform rock scaling, a stabilization and management measure, to help ensure the safety of all travelers.”
