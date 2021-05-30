Caltrans has released a final environmental impact report detailing its plan to update and replace the bridge railings on six historic bridges along the Big Sur coast. But the impact that most are concerned about is the visual one.
The replacement is necessary, Caltrans says, because the existing “nonstandard concrete baluster bridge rails” fail to comply with modern highway safety standards and are, in places, suffering from “an accelerated state of deterioration.” The proposal involves starting by replacing the railings at Garrapata Creek Bridge, but ultimately Caltrans plans to replace the railings at the Bixby Creek, Big Creek, Rocky Creek, Granite Canyon and Malpaso Creek bridges too. The total cost of the project is estimated at $45 million, and construction is slated to take place between the fall of 2023 and fall of 2024.
Residents and coastal preservation groups alike, however, are concerned about the impacts of the new railings on the coast’s world-famous views.
“I have reviewed the proposed bridge rail changes and, like many of my fellow Big Sur residents, find them too lacking in character to become such a prominent part of the visual character of this precious place,” one comment submitted during the comment period following the publication of the draft EIR reads. “I understand that Caltrans is working within strict parameters regarding their structure, however, more needs to be done regarding their aesthetic.”
"The existing style of the railings themselves is important for the iconic viewsheds, and any changes need to be minimized as much as possible," a comment from the Coastal Commission states.
While Caltrans is forging ahead, the agency also appears to want to communicate that it hears the critique. “The design of the replacement bridge rails would be consistent with the character of the existing bridges and complement the visual character of the rural coastal setting,” the EIR reads. “The replacement bridge rails would be the same height, but the rail openings would have slightly different dimensions than the existing rail openings.”
In other words, “the new rails would be designed to match the existing visual character of the bridges and the corridor, but they would not be an exact in-kind replacement.”
The final EIR includes renderings of two potential designs for the new railings. Caltrans District 5 spokesperson Kevin Drabinski tells the Weekly via email that the agency expects to pick a design by late fall of this year. He added that they are currently figuring out how to involve the community in this—“Caltrans is having meetings over the next two weeks to discuss strategies for additional community involvement in the selection of the Garrapata Bridge rail design,” he wrote.
In addition, “This project will be reviewed by the Big Sur Land Use Advisory Committee in addition to Historic Resources Review Board as part of the Coastal Development Permit process, which includes a public hearing process.”
