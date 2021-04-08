That scenic weekend drive down Highway 1 to San Luis Obispo could be coming sooner than you imagined. Caltrans announced on Thursday that it plans to reopen the iconic coastal route by April 30. The road has been closed at Rat Creek since Jan. 28, when a significant winter rainstorm and mudslide washed 150 feet of it into the Pacific ocean.
Repairs to the road began March 1, after Caltrans chose Papich Construction for an $11.5 million contract to replace the missing road with a so-called "enhanced fill option." Essentially, this means contractors have been filling the canyon with dirt in order to build a new road on top. In late February, the transportation agency estimated that these fixes would be completed by “early summer.”
Now, they’re publicly celebrating an ahead-of-schedule reopening date. “Reopening Highway 1 at Rat Creek just three months after a washout of this magnitude is great news for residents, recreationalists, business owners and those who move goods through this region,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a statement. “Caltrans has been focused on the emergency work needed to increase the resiliency of this highway section to extreme weather, and the fixes made will allow for safe travel.”
While aerial photos of the slide show significant progress in filling it, Caltrans District 5 public information officer Kevin Drabinski tells the Weekly that crews still need to lay a base for the new road, pave it and stripe it before reopening can take place.
In addition to rebuilding the road, Caltrans has plans to replace the main drainage system at Rat Creek with a bunch more culverts—an oversized main culvert and a secondary culvert, as well as smaller overflow culverts. All this, the agency says, will help prevent a similar washout in the future. This work will continue after the official reopening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.