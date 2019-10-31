The plan by California American Water to build a $329 million desalination plant for Monterey Peninsula is about to face a critical vote.
The proposed project includes the construction of a series of industrial pumps known as slant wells on the beaches of Marina.
The city of Marina is vehemently against the wells and has rejected Cal Am’s request for a development permit—and without there wells there’s no seawater supply for the plant. So Cal Am appealed the city's denial to the California Coastal Commission, which has the power to overturn local land use decisions along the coast, if those denials are not justified by policy and law.
On Oct. 28, the staff of the Coastal Commission published a lengthy and detailed report recommending that commissioners side with Marina, and reject Cal Am's permit request. The commission vote will take place on Nov. 14 in Half Moon Bay.
The Weekly reviewed Coastal Commission filings and disclosures, discovering that Cal Am has enlisted a well-known lobbyist in its effort to sway commissioners. Her name is Susan McCabe. She has been described in the Los Angeles Times as the "high queen of Coastal Commission lobbying,” a "prolific hired gun for coastal developers" and “a political insider with unrivaled access."
Three years ago, McCabe was involved in the defeat of a bill that would have ended the practice of private meetings between coastal commissioners and lobbyists or others trying to influence their votes.
McCabe had just such a meeting, known as an ex parte communication, on June 18 when she met California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis—who serves as a coastal commissioner—for an hour at Kounalakis’ office in Sacramento to talk about desal. According to a disclosure form, McCabe and Cal Am “articulated their view that the [desal] project is necessary to meet water supply needs and that alternatives such as expanding recycled water will be insufficient to meet demand.”
The question of just how much water the Peninsula needs is critical to the debate over desal, and whether a recycled water project known as Pure Water Monterey can provide enough supply.
McCabe declined a request for an interview, but her firm’s website touts its “nearly 40 years of legislative and advocacy experience in the state of California. Our team of professionals have extensive experience and skillful expertise in public policy analysis, land use planning and strategy development.”
Instead of an interview, McCabe directed the Weekly to Catherine Stedman, a manager of external affairs at Cal Am. Stedman pointed out of Marina has also hired a team of consultants and she named Sara Wan, Rusty Areias—a former state Assembly member and coastal commissioner—and David Armanasco, who runs a Monterey public affairs firm, as well as the firms California Strategies and KP Public Affairs.
“If you’re asking us about who we have hired to assist with the Coastal Commission, you should be asking Marina the same thing,” Stedman writes by email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.