Here’s a bit of good news while you sort out your life under the county’s new coronavirus quarantine orders: cannabis dispensaries can remain open.
The shelter-in-place order issued on March 17 didn’t specify, so the Weekly checked with Monterey County's Cannabis Program Coordinator, Joann Iwamoto.
The order defines agricultural and healthcare operations as “essential” businesses. “All legal commercial cannabis operations fall under one of these definitions,” Iwamoto says. "As such, all legal commercial cannabis operations may remain open.”
In other words, feel free to go buy weed or weed-products for recreational or medicinal purposes. But please, maintain social distancing.
