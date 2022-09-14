Wood-burning fires on Carmel Beach has been a burning issue in Carmel for over a decade and the Carmel City Council has logged more hours in hearings on it than on probably any other contentious issue. Residents are split between two camps, those that want at least some allowed wood-burning fires and those who want the city to permanently ban them.
On Tuesday, as the council discussed whether to extend a beach fire pilot program that has allowed five pits, four months of the year, three councilmembers said they want to put an end to wood fires and allow propane fires only.
First they listened to public comment and heard the same complaints by either side of the beach fire debate that have been plied by residents for years—those arguing in favor citing tradition and those against contending there are health, climate and other negative impacts.
Councilmember Karen Ferlito kicked off council comments by saying it's finally time to end traditional beach fires.
"It's time to make an important move forward, as far as humanity goes, to stop burning things," Ferlito said. "We know that burning things is causing a lot of climate impacts."
Councilmember Jeff Baron—who is up for re-election against three challengers in the Nov. 8 election—said he favored keeping things as is, with five pits, four months a year, between the hours of 4pm and 10pm. He was joined by Councilmember Carrie Theis, who also wanted to keep some wood-burning fires.
Mayor Dave Potter—running unopposed for re-election—and Councilmember Bobby Richards wanted propane-only fires, seeing it as the compromise between the two factions, while also reducing the city's burden of cleaning and caring for the fire pits.
The council gave direction to Brandon Swanson, Carmel's director of community planning and building, to come back with an ordinance in the future, specifying propane-only fires only. Ferlito asked that it be made clear that the equipment must be provided by users and not the city.
