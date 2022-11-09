Just as he did four years ago, Carmel Councilmember Jeff Baron took to the streets of the village and knocked on a lot of doors in the lead up to the Nov. 8 election. Combined with listening to what was on voters' minds, it's a strategy that has served him well. On Tuesday he won a second term, with 33 percent of the vote in a four-way race for two council seats.
The candidate who will likely join him on council is political newcomer Alissandra Dramov. In early results she had just under 27 percent of the vote. Trailing behind her were Ashley Stoddard with 23 percent and, in last place, Parker Logan with 16 percent.
Dramov came into prominence over the past couple of years as a leader in a strong resident battle against a Verizon wireless antenna the company wanted to install near the Golden Bough Playhouse and a residential neighborhood. The City Council voted against the antenna, prompting Verizon to sue. The case is ongoing.
Mayor Dave Potter ran unopposed and will serve a second term.
Potter was planning a busy night on Tuesday. He told the Weekly he was making four different stops. First up was Carmel City Hall, which in years' past was the traditional gathering place for residents on election nights. Then he was off to La Playa Hotel where Dramov was having her party, then to Ashley Stoddard's party at Brophy Tavern. His final stop was at Casa Munras in Monterey, where Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, was celebrating his victory.
