All across the nation, statues and monuments to the Confederacy, Christopher Columbus, Jefferson Davis and others have ben removed amid conversations surrounding the glorification of slavery. Earlier this year, it reached Carmel High School, via petitions calling on administrators to remove and replace the high school's mascot, the "Padre," which is fashioned in the likeness of the missionaries that once occupied and enslaved the native populations of the Carmel and Monterey area, namely Father Junipero Serra who has since been named a saint.
From those petitions, defenders of the mascot surfaced, but so did critics. One petition started by CHS alum Noelle Mosolf Smith acquired over 2,000 signatures. It was enough for the Carmel Unified School District Board of Education to begin discussion on the topic in July, making it an agenda item for the first time.
From successive conversations and board meetings, the board directed the CHS Principal Jon Lyons to form a study group made up of current students, faculty and community members. In an email to parents, Lyons wrote the study group is "charged with the evaluation of the current mascot and make a recommendation to CUSD leadership on either a validation of the existing mascot or a recommendation to seek out a new one." The original deadline to apply was today, Tuesday, Nov. 24 by 5pm.
There was concern, however, about who would have a voice on the 15- to 25-member committee. As laid out by Lyons, the committee was to have the following composition: 50 percent current CHS student; 20 percent current CHS staff; 20 percent CHS alumni; 10 percent outside academic representation.
Mosolf Smith emailed petition signatories and supporters of a mascot change about the opportunity to apply, and a conversation sparked about whether there would be sufficient representation from community members at large, in particular Indigenous people.
Maija West, a parent of a CHS student but speaking as a representative of the Healing and Reconciliation Institute, says she's been in communication with members of the Esselen Tribe of Monterey County about representation.
"The mascot is harmful. It's not just harmful to Indigenous tribes, but it's also a problem of separation of church and state," West says.
In an email to parents, Lyons extended the deadline to apply to Dec. 1. To be considered for the study group, apply here.
