On Jan. 26, Carmel Unified School District announced it is revising a draft environmental impact report laying out the details and impacts associated with a proposal to install lights at the Carmel High School stadium. The decision comes in response after Carmel residents voicing their concerns that the lights would increase traffic, noise and light pollution in the area, especially on the neighborhoods immediately surrounding Carmel High.
“The district has carefully considered all public input received, and is currently in the process of revising the draft EIR to incorporate new information and make changes to the proposed project in response to feedback from the community,” CUSD stated in a letter.
The updated draft EIR will be shared with the community for further review once the district finalizes it. (A draft EIR, prepared as part of the California Environmental Quality Act process, is circulated for public comment. Those comments are then incorporated into a final EIR, which circulates again. Assuming this project moves to that stage, it's the final EIR that would eventually move forward to the board for certification along with project approval. With this change, a new draft EIR will circulate after it is completed.)
Ted Knight, superintendent of CUSD, says he knew many of the residents’ concerns wouldn’t be solved overnight and that’s the reason the district decided to slow down.
For over five years, CUSD has discussed upgrading its stadium and installing 70- to 80-foot tall led lights to illuminate the field, which would allow later sports practices on campus. This upgrade became more relevant after Gov. Gavin Newson signed Senate Bill 328 in 2019, which will require later school start times. High schools will start at 8:30am by July 1, 2022. (Carmel High's current start time is 7:45am.)
Project critics say there are schools in California that have rearranged their late start schedules and still maintained the same training schedules. One of them is Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo. “There's ways that the school district can solve this problem without installing stadium lights,” resident Will Chow says.
Since the project is being delayed, Knight says, “I'm not going to be able to recommend a late start to our community, because we won't be able to hold practices without lights.” Some CUSD teams are currently practicing off-campus during the winter, thus reducing practice time for student athletes (traveling time is included in the mix).
Knight says Carmel High can’t have a late start time and keep practice times as they currently are because the high school doesn’t have multiple fields, nor does he want to turn the last period of instruction into an athletic one, like some other schools are doing. “I’m trying to make sure that we are not sacrificing our students' academics so they can still play sports,” Knight says.
Dozens of residents in the vicinity have voiced concerns, including on the impacts of traffic, noise in the evening in their quiet city, and light pollution. They started a website and petition called savecarmel.org.
Since noise, light pollution, higher traffic and limited parking could increase, they say it could impact their homes' property value. “You have Flanders [Drive] completely packed full of cars where you can't even have emergency vehicles access if someone had a heart attack,'' Chow says.
Knight says traffic congestion and parking during Friday night games will be addressed in the revised EIR, which will include mitigation strategies.
“We want to give kids the experience that they want, but we also want to be a [good] neighbor and a partner,” he says.
Knight also notes that Carmel High's football team has only five home games a year, and only two or three would be at night. Some soccer games might be play at night as well.
Some residents fear the stadium at Carmel High would be active and rented out year-round, but Knight says the district won’t rent out the stadium, and will also stop renting out the pool. (The pool is currently rented out 70 days per year.)
Chow moved to Carmel from Los Angeles last year. He says moved to the area because of the dark skies, and he is able to see the horizon and stars. Chow says Carmel High’s pool lights generate a significant amount of light pollution and they are dimmer than the stadium lights. He worries the cocktail of stadium light and sky and Carmel’s weather conditions would increase light pollution exponentially since the fog acts like a mirror, and the impact would be projected outward from the hilltop location.
Knights says the district is taking steps to minimize light pollution the high school creates. So far, the lights on the back of the school were changed to lower wattage bulbs and the walls were painted with matte paint to reduce light glare. The new draft EIR will include new lights for the pool (upgrades to the existing lights). Both the pool lights and proposed stadium lights will be dark-sky certified, referring to criteria related to reduced glare and light trespass.
“We've done everything they've asked us to do, except for not putting them up,” Knight says.
CUSD expects to have a new draft EIR by April or May, and it will open it up for a 45-day comment period. The board would make a decision as early as October. So far the project is facing a one-year delay. If there is no court order blocking the project from proceeding and it receives approval, it could begin as early as November.
