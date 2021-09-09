Carmel's pandemic dining parklets received at least a one-month reprieve from the axe from the Carmel City Council on Tuesday, just five days before a Sept. 12 deadline.
The council voted 3-2 to let the parklets stay until Oct. 12, after village restaurant owners lobbied for months to remain open until at least November. Owners said that many of their patrons still don't want to eat inside thanks to ongoing concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.
The three councilmembers who voted in favor had one caveat: Restaurants must start paying $842 a month rent for each city-owned parking space they occupy. Rent is due Sept. 13.
Councilmembers Jeff Baron and Karen Ferlito wanted the parklets dismantled right away. At a previous meeting Baron argued in favor of only allowing vaccinated people to eat indoors, as some larger cities have mandated. Ferlito took the position of some residents who earlier this year threatened to sue the city over what they said were violations of various ordinances, the general plan and the Local Coastal Plan.
In the extend-camp were Mayor Dave Potter and councilmembers Bobby Richards and Carrie Theis. Theis wanted the parklets extended even further into the fall and winter, but Potter and Richards weren't wiling to go that far.
The council will possibly consider extending the parklets again at its next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5. In the meantime, the Outdoor Dining Ad Hoc Committee continues to meet as it develops a permanent outdoor dining proposal.
