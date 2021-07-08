When a Confederate flag popped up in the tiny town of Carmel-by-the-Sea in late May, residents could have grumbled and griped about the symbol of hate among themselves. One resident spoke up, and on Tuesday, July 5, the Carmel City Council affirmed her voice with an official proclamation.
Historian and writer Carol McKibben first spoke to her neighbor and asked him to take it down. He did at first, then it went back up a day or so later. McKibben wrote an essay about the flag on the Voices of Monterey Bay blog, which eventually led to Carmel Councilmember Karen Ferlito working in concert with McKibben and others to craft a proclamation.
On Tuesday, both Ferlito and McKibben acknowledged they could not violate the neighbor's First Amendment rights by banning such symbols. Ferlito read the proclamation (see below) that instead reaffirms Carmel's "ethos as a welcoming and inclusive community for all."
The proclamation is framed in the positive, encouraging residents, businesses and other institutions to make the community of acceptance, unity and harmony. It ends by denouncing racism in all its forms, hate speech, "symbols of hatred and bias, and all acts of violence towards all people."
McKibben praised the council for taking the step to make the proclamation an official document. She said the Confederate flag normalizes hate and white supremacy and called all symbols of hate and hate speech a cancer that will metastasize.
"They are not benign, they are not something we should ever ignore. This action is important, this proclamation is important," McKibben said. "Good people, like you, like all of us, everyone, we need to confront and confound all of these symbols of hate."
The historian likened the ignoring of such symbols to the "innocuous" way that Nazism began in Germany that eventually led to the justification to slaughter 6 million Jews. "We need to stand out loud and clear against these vicious, divisive views even louder than they proclaim them," she said. "We are for the Constitution not the Confederacy. We're for inclusion and equality and diversity not racial hierarchy on which the Confederacy was founded."
