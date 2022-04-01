In a surprising move, Carmel officials are expected to announce later today, April 1, that dogs will be banned from Carmel Beach, after years of pooches having free run, according to a city employee who is not authorized to speak to the press.
Fear of a massive lawsuit is driving the decision, the employee says. The possible legal action is coming from a powerful, yet anonymous, group of residents with allergies to pet dander or who suffer from cynophobia, a fear of dogs.
The group—known among its members as “K-Nope”—is claiming their rights to beach access are being blocked by the constant presence of canines running off leash.
A source inside City Hall tells the Weekly that Mayor Dave Potter is floating a compromise, where only certain hours of the day will be doggie free, much like "adult swim" hours at pools.
That may not be enough to ameliorate the situation. In an anonymous email sent to the Weekly, one of the residents in the group said they’ve done their research online and they have proof that the presence of dogs on the beach is dangerous to both humans and marine life.
“I have a bundle of studies that show how dog dander causes serious respiratory illnesses. The Carmel City Council refuses to consider the plight of people like me who cannot be around dogs,” they said.
“Furthermore, we have compiled additional studies that show that dog urine poses a threat to marine life. Not to mention the bacteria left by dog poop—even if owners scoop it up. Once it hits the sand, the damage is done.”
They also pointed out that people who suffer from a debilitating fear of dogs are being denied enjoyment of the coast.
“This is serious and if we can’t get relief from the courts we will take our case to the most powerful body in the land, the California Coastal Commission.”
