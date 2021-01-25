The interim superintendent for Carmel Unified School District, Trisha Dellis, announced her plans to retire in a Jan. 22 letter sent to parents and staff.
She plans to retire at the end of this school year, meaning she will serve in the role for about one year in total before stepping away. Dellis was appointed as interim after her predecessor, Barbara Dill-Varga, resigned in May 2020, after two years in the role and two years before her contract was set to end.
Dellis wrote that that she looks forward to a smooth transition and will keep working to get the district ready for in-person instruction.
She is the fifth superintendent or interim superintendent at CUSD in five years. Since 2015, when Marvin Biasotti retired, Scott Laurence, Karen Hendricks, Dill-Varga and now Dellis have led the district.
On Jan. 20, Dellis announced her coming departure to the CUSD board. The board unanimously approved the beginning of a recruitment process for a new superintendent.
Board members' comments seemed to express a reluctance to search far and wide.
"We don't have a choice," said Karl Pallastrini, board president.
"That's a hard one to follow, Trisha Dellis," said Tess Arthur.
During the public comment period of the meeting, parents and residents from Carmel requested the board to start the searching immediately.
“I would like to hire from within,” CUSD board member Anne Marie Rosen said. She said the new superintendent should be someone local who knows the community, noting that before the fast turnover, former superintendent Biasotti was a local and worked in the district for 15 years.
