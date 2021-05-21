The Carmel Unified School District Board of Education selected the new CUSD Superintendent. Edward “Ted” Knight could start his new role on July 1. Knight was selected from 29 candidates during a four-month process.
The search started as soon as interim superintendent Trisha Dellis announced her plans to retire in late January. Knight will be the sixth superintendent to lead the district in the six years since Marvin Biasotti retired in 2015.
“Knight's collaborative leadership style and collective educational experience, coupled with his ability to navigate significant challenges, were distinguishing differences from any of our other candidates," Tess Arthur, CUSD board of education clerk and search lead, said in a press release. "We are confident that he will serve our school community exceptionally well and will have a powerful, positive impact on all of our students and staff."
CUSD board member Anne Marie Rosan said during the Jan. 20 meeting she preferred a local candidate, noting Biasotti was a local who worked in the district for 15 years. Knight is currently an assistant superintendent at Douglas County Schools in Colorado. He has worked in education for more than 20 years.
He has a bachelor's degree in industrial science with a minor in education and a master's degree in administration and supervision. He also has an educational specialist degree in curriculum administration and will get his doctorate in organizational leadership from Abilene Christian University in June.
The Board could appoint Knight at its May 26 meeting.
