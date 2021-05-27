Carmel Unified School District hired Edward “Ted” Knight as the new CUSD superintendent on May 26 during its regular meeting.
Community feedback about his appointment has been positive, and on Friday parents and other interested community members will have an opportunity to meet and speak with him.
The search for a superintendent began four months ago when interim Superintendent Trisha Dellis announced her retirement in January. Board President Sara Hinds said the district worked closely with the community to get feedback on the needs and priorities they had, and that helped with the selection process. CUSD hired Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates for the search, and during the selection process they developed online surveys, focus groups and town halls.
Knight was appointed on May 21 and confirmed unanimously by the board on May 26.
He said he will spend the fist months of his tenure learning about and coming to understand the values and history of CUSD "before we can collectively forge a path forward."
He was offered a three-year contract that expires on June 30, 2024. Knight's base salary will be $270,000, plus a $500 monthly travel allowance.
Knight will be the sixth superintendent to serve the school district in the six years since Marvin Biasotti retired in 2015. “I think he comes at it from a different perspective, that everyone’s going to be very, very pleased,” CUSD board member Anne Marie Rosen said.
On Friday, May 28, the CUSD board will hold a special meeting to welcome Ted Knight—and parents and others from the community are encouraged to watch it online. The event starts at 5pm and Carmel High student journalist Alicia Krueger will moderate it. The meeting can be viewed on the district's Youtube channel. Those wishing to make comment can view the meeting via Zoom.
