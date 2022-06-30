There is no good old-fashioned fireworks show in Monterey County this year to celebrate the Fourth of July. There are several cities that allow the sale and use of so-called safe and sane fireworks—the small ones that go off relatively close to the ground—but even those are forbidden in most of the county.
Firefighters and law enforcement have been on high alert looking for illegal use of fireworks for a few weeks already. In Castroville on Wednesday afternoon, June 29, firefighters responded to reports that young people were setting off fireworks behind an apartment building along Highway 156. They arrived to a fire in the greenbelt around 3:30pm, and were able to contain the blaze at one-quarter of an acre, says North Monterey County Fire District Division Chief Jess Mendoza.
"Within our boundaries, there are zero fireworks allowed, whether safe and sane, or the illegal kind," Mendoza adds.
The same goes for all of unincorporated Monterey County, a rule meant largely to prevent fires.
Per the Monterey County Regional Fire District, which also serves parts of unincorporated Monterey County: "Most of [our district] is located within the wildland-urban interface fire area and the use of fireworks in these areas poses a significant threat to our communities."
Not only are firefighters on high alert, law enforcement officials are ready to issue fines for illegal use of fireworks. That means any fireworks in unincorporated Monterey County, or the cities of Monterey, Pacific Grove and Carmel, including the "safe and sane" varieties allowed elsewhere.
Fines, depending on the jurisdiction, generally start at $1,000 or $1,250.
Safe and sane fireworks are permitted in the following cities: Salinas, Marina, Seaside, Gonzales, King City, Greenfield and Soledad. (To verify that they are legit, look for the state Fire Marshal's seal.)
Officials in those cities encourage people to report illegal fireworks—anything bigger than the safe and sane ones available for sale at booths around town, as fundraisers for local organizations.
Last year, Salinas' fire and police departments received over 1,100 calls on July Fourth.
Firefighters in North County have been trying to get the word out in the weeks leading up to Fourth of July, bringing flyers with them when they go out on routine calls.
It's been a strangely quiet couple of weeks compared to other Junes, Mendoza says—but they are bracing for the Fourth itself.
"We are thinking maybe people this year are saving them for the day of," he says. "Normally we get a lot of activity prior to Fourth of July. Every year in Castroville, Pajaro and Las Lomas, it's just very busy, with people lighting fireworks everywhere."
