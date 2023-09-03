The City of Salinas has reached a settlement with the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Board for an alleged spill that occurred on April 15, 2022. The settlement is for a total $193,879 in administrative civil liability for violating state and federal law related to the release of sewage from two manholes into the Natividad Creek on April 15, 2022.
The order proposes the following that Monterey One Water, the regional water treatment agency for several cities (including Salinas) would pay $95,715 to improve its system. The plan includes installing 11 manhole lids and a new, better alarm system at Salinas’ Lake Street Lift Station.
The City os Salinas will pay the reminder, or $98,164, to the State Water Pollution Cleanup and Abatement Account; this account provides funds to clean and combat wastewater contamination in the state and drinking water projects.
Members of the can submit comments on the proposed settlement until Monday, Sept. 1. To submit a comment, write to Central Coast Water Board, Attn: Tamara Anderson, 895 Aerovista Place, Suite 101, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, or send an email to to Tamara.Anderson@waterboards.ca.gov.
