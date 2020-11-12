In the wake of the killing of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests, Middlebury Institute for International studies in Monterey sought to bring about change and discussion about systemic racism to their campus. There was a conversation series and a mandatory anti-racism class.
A lot of these events and classes were coordinated by MIIS professor and Chief Diversity Officer Puspha Iyer.
In her position as Chief Diversity Officer, Iyer created Allies at MIIS, a group that helps build allies for racial equity, and Race 'n' Rhymes, a panel and open mic event that allowed participants to express themselves in the context of race, gender and sexuality.
So the irony is not lost on many students and faculty that Iyer resigned from her post most likely due to a racist comment that she wrote by email to a Black student: "I am my wits end with the black students I meet at MIIS."
MIIS Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Institute Jeff Dayton-Johnson wrote in an email sent Thursday, Nov. 11, to students and faculty that Iyer had resigned as chief diversity officer. His letter to the campus community did not explain her reason for leaving.
An open letter from the MIIS Student Council on Nov. 6, though, may give a big hint. The email details the experience of two Black students, known only as Student One and Student Two, with Iyer. After attending several events in the series, Student One offered feedback to Iyer.
Student One, in an interview with the Weekly, says Iyer was instigating conversations about race and racism in a counterproductive way with the conversation series. "She wanted Black students to basically talk about their experience about being black at MIIS and in America—which is what every DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) professional will tell you not to do," says Student One.
The student says such conversations put the burden of teaching non-Black people about anti-Black racism and forces Black people to adapt their language and feelings to avoid making non-Black people feel uncomfortable or guilty. They instead suggested to Iyer that she instead should facilitate an event solely for Black students, a closed gathering, to talk freely about solutions and feelings, then bring those solutions to a decision making body.
But Student One alleges, those thoughts fell on deaf ears. After multiple email exchanges, Iyer then in a separate email to Student Two, wrote her racist comment: "I'm at my wits end with the black students I meet at MIIS."
"A younger me would have written it off," says Student One. "They say brush it off. Take the high road—but I'm older now. No student, staff or faculty should ever have to experience that."
Student One and Student Two filed a complaint with Dayton-Johnson's office. The students proposed a list of demands to reconcile the matter: that Iyer provide a written apology to the two students, the school write an apology to black students at MIIS for the conduct and that Iyer resign from her position as Chief Diversity Officer.
"I won't write off her experience being a woman of color. She has of course, experienced racism teaching at a predominately white institution. And I am not writing off her work as a Chief Diversity Officer. But that office is a one-person office. She's doing the work of five people," says Student One.
Before Iyer's resignation from the Chief Diversity Officer position, MIIS gave into one demand: apologizing to Black MIIS students. Iyer has not resigned from her position as an associate professor or Director for the Center for Conflict Studies at MIIS.
In the open letter from the Student Council, the council expands the demands on behalf of the aggrieved students including removing academic holds and barring access to spring registration for students (like Student One) "who are uncomfortable taking the (mandatory) anti-racism course," and increasing the capacity of Office of Chief Diversity Officer.
The letter continues on to read, "It is time for us to take ownership of the responsibility to fix these problems, confront our own failings, and not leave the burden to BIPOC students."
In Dayton-Johnson's letter, he wrote that Iyer's position will be filled for the rest of the academic year by professor Miguel Fernández. Dayton-Johnson and Iyer did not immediately respond to the Weekly's request for comment.
The title of this article willfully misconstrues these allegations against Dr. Iyer as facts, when the statements cited are completely devoid of context. Whatever the goal of "Student 1" and "Student 2" is, I would caution that they willfully leave out the number of steps Dr. Iyer has taken (including an apology that is not mentioned here) to talk with these students and discuss constructive steps forward. This article also doesn't mention the microaggression and disrespect committed against Dr. Iyer by "Student 1", who told that she should step away from her decades of work combatting racism to "educate herself". And now, with her resignation, all the work that she has accomplished (without the support of the Institute) to combat racism both at the Middlebury Institute and in the broader Monterey community is for naught. How disappointing and shameful for the MIIS Administration - particularly VP Dayton-Johnson - dropping her without providing Dr. Iyer an opportunity to share her perspective nor make any effort toward a constructive solution. Instead, the Institute has capitulated to the whims of two students and has gone back on its promise of a more inclusive future. If this is how the school continues to address faculty and staff of color (and the only person of color on the Academic Leadership at that!) then looks like MIIS will remain the predominately white (and whiteness-perpetuating) institute it always has been!
