A different type of rubber met the road on Thanksgiving morning as more than 400 people turned out in frigid conditions to challenge WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on foot—and to donate to a cause.
The annual Thanksgiving turkey trot at the track raised $4,434, along with two barrels of nonperishable foods, for the Food Bank of Monterey County. Despite rain over the previous days and a 32 degree chill in the first hour of the event, almost 100 joggers and walkers were on the famed circuit by 7:30am. Some came in groups, many brought pets or pushed strollers up the steep Rahal Straight and down the Corkscrew—treacherous in a race car, but relatively tranquil for walkers.
Most stopped to take photos at the track’s most celebrated corners.
The event at Laguna Seca was one of four turkey trots held on Monterey County on Thanksgiving day. But it was the only one with no set distance. And there was no race with prizes. Instead, it was a casual affair where participants could log as many laps as they wished (or were able to—it’s a challenging course), all for a $10 donation.
According to Food Bank calculations, every dollar contributed means $5 of food distributed. If so, the event accounted for more than $22,000 in food for individuals in need.
