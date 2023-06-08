All 12 of the cities in Monterey County plus the county government are in the process of updating their housing plans—referred to as housing elements—as required by the state of California. The deadline to submit completed draft elements is Dec. 15.
It’s part of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation process, one way the state attempts to add more housing for the needs of Californians. With a severe housing shortage, state officials have increased requirements for jurisdictions to plan for more units for possible building by developers through the year 2031.
For a complete explanation of RHNA, see this story. For Part 1 of an update on how several cities are doing in meeting the Dec. 15 deadline, read the story here. (Part 2 will be published on June 15.)
This process of planning for more housing units requires not just skilled work by planners and consultants, or decisions by elected officials. It also depends on input from residents. Below is a partial list of jurisdictions and links to documents and other information, including public meetings. Check back as more cities are added to the list.
Carmel
The city released its draft housing element on June 5. There is a 30-day period for written public comment that ends 5pm, July 6. In the meantime, there is a public meeting about the housing element from 5:30-7:30pm, Thursday, June 15, in Carpenter Hall in the Sunset Center.
The city’s designated housing element, homecarmelbythesea.com includes lots of information about RHNA and includes links to past public presentations.
Draft element: homecarmelbythesea.com/housing-element-updates
Del Rey Oaks
The city released its draft element recently and the public comment period ends at 5pm, June 26.
Draft Element: bit.ly/DROhousingelement
Gonzales
The city’s website includes links to online surveys in English and Spanish: bit.ly/Gonzaleshousingelement
Salinas
The city has held numerous meetings and done other types of community outreach. The draft element is available online and is scheduled to be discussed at the June 20 Salinas City Council meeting.
Draft Element: cityofsalinas.org/sites/default/files/departments_files/community_development_files/draft_2023-2031_housing_element_and_appendices.pdf
Sand City
The draft element is available online and will be discussed at future planning commission and city council meetings.
Draft Element: sandcity.org/home/showpublisheddocument/3870/638188981658200000
Seaside
The draft element is available online and will be discussed at future planning commission and city council meetings.
Draft Element: seaside2040.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Seaside-2023-2031-DRAFT-HE_05182023.pdf
