As historic wildfires tear through California’s forests, driven by an ever-worsening climate crisis that is increasing global temperatures and drying out soils and fuels, the U.S. Forest Service announced in an Aug. 30 statement that all the state’s national forests will be closed to the public effective at 11:59pm today, Aug. 31, through Sep. 17.
Locally, this means the Los Padres National Forest, which includes most of the land in Big Sur's San Lucia Mountains, will remain off limits to visitors for the next few weeks.
“We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety,” Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien says in the statement. “It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests.”
According to the statement, the factors leading to the closure include: preventing visitors to the forests from becoming trapped in the event of an emergency; reducing the risk of new fire starts at a time when firefighting resources across the state are already strained; and forecasts showing fire conditions and risk will remain critical, and could even get worse, entering the fall season.
There are some members of the public with specific exemptions from the order, including owners and residents of property that require traveling on Forest Service property for access, as well as those who require accessing Forest Service roads for their work.
This year’s wildfire season has also included an historic first, and second: earlier this summer, the Dixie Fire became the first in state history to burn from the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada and east over the mountain range’s crest. Just in the past two days, the Caldor Fire, which is raging toward South Lake Tahoe and has forced thousands of evacuations, became the second in the state’s history to do so, as the inferno climbed over Echo Summit.
