Over the last 40 years, Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas has delivered low-cost medical care to thousands of local agricultural workers and their families, as well as other low income residents and those with no health insurance. Its staff have also delivered more than 10,000 newborns since 1986, according to the nonprofit's website.
In 2018, Clinica served more than 50,000 Monterey County residents in 195,000 visits at 12 clinic sites and through its mobile medical program and a dentistry practice.
One way it's able to continue serving as many patients as it does is through federal grants that distribute federal Affordable Care Act funding. Now Clinica is receiving a $2.7 million grant through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, the office of Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, announced on Nov. 26.
“The purpose of the health center program awards is to ensure continued access to comprehensive, culturally competent, quality primary health care services for communities and vulnerable populations,” Panetta's press release states.
