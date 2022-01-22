The Colorado Fire, which was first reported at 7:26pm on Friday night, Jan. 21, and started along Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, grew quickly overnight. As of 8am Saturday, Cal Fire reported the fire is at 1,500 acres and is 5-percent contained; within hours of igniting Friday night, the fire had burned southward and westward, crossing Highway 1.
"Fire has remained stubbornly active overnight," according to a report from the National Weather Service.
Noting a wet early winter but current dry conditions, the National Weather Service added: "Anecdotally it seems as though the long-term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter [weather] isn't helping to keep fires from developing."
The Colorado Fire began during windy conditions and low humidity Friday night—conditions that enable a fire to grow quickly. Around 3am, the peak offshore winds ended, according to the National Weather Service, with a shift to light southerly winds, which "represent a potential change that residents and firefighters should monitor today."
The NWS report adds that because the Colorado Fire is burning so close to the ocean, broader wind forecasts don't always apply—there may be locally gusty south winds with the potential to push the fire back in the direction of Palo Colorado Canyon (to the north), which is a heavily populated area of Big Sur.
Although wildfires in winter are not unprecedented, the NWS notes that the fuels chart—referring to an assessment of vegetation that becomes "fuel" when a fire is burning—is normal, "which normally means things don't actively burn in January."
The area where the fire burned Friday night, south of Palo Colorado Canyon, is not an area that has burned in recent fires, including in the 2016 Soberanes Fire that burned in Palo Colorado Canyon. Without recent fires, vegetation—aka fuel—builds up over time.
In other weather updates, there is little help on the way for controlling the fire—there is no rain in the forecast for at least the next week, and Weather Service officials note that a marine layer intruding from the ocean up in Palo Colorado Canyon could help, but marine intrusions are not typical this time of year.
Cal Fire is fighting the fire Saturday with air resources, and all fire agencies on Monterey County.
