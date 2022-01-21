Update 1:15am: The fire has run up against Highway 1 just north of Rocky Creek Bridge, and in some areas has jumped west over the highway. Strong, shifting winds have created a dynamic situation, at one point pushing the fire north toward Rock Point Restaurant.
Deborah Medow, a Big Sur resident who lives on Clear Ridge and has had two homes burn down in previous fires, was headed home from a trip to the Peninsula when she saw the burning ridges near Palo Colorado.
"My friend I called who lives in Palo Colorado didn't answer and I just hope she is okay. I hope she got out," Medow says. "But knowing her boyfriend, he would want to stay. A lot of Big Sur people will want to stay."
Sierra Severson, born and raised in Palo Colorado, was at work north of Big Sur when the fire began. Police blocking Highway 1 just south of Rocky Point Restaurant would not allow her to get back to her home.
"My sister was up at the house, I don't know if she has evacuated," Severson says. "My parents are out of town, so it's kind of extra scary because they told me all the things I should get from the house in case anything ever happens, but now I can't even get there."
Severson says although the flames are not unfamiliar, the blaze shocked her given the time of year.
Scene from the #ColoradoFire in Big Sur, just north of Rocky Creek Bridge on Hwy 1. Winds are continuing to shift. pic.twitter.com/VcysGLqBeY— Christopher Neely (@TopherJNeely) January 22, 2022
Update 11:15pm: The County Sheriff's Office has ordered a mandatory evacuation of all residents west of 38000 Palo Colorado Road as of 9:30pm. Reports on the California Highway Patrol's website indicate that the fire may have jumped Highway 1 to the west side.
An American Red Cross Shelter will be be available for evacuees beginning at 11:30pm at Carmel Middle School (located at 4380 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel).
Highway 1 is closed to southbound traffic at Rio Road in Carmel, and to northbound traffic at Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur.
An unknown number of structures have been lost, according to a CHP officer.
--
As of 9:30pm: A fire that sparked in Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, first reported at 7:26pm on Friday, Jan. 21, is heading south, forcing evacuations, official sources say.
How the blaze began remains unknown, says Sean Edwards, director of the San Benito/Monterey unit of Cal Fire. The wildfire is burning on Rocky Ridge, just behind the Midcoast Fire Station.
Edwards says containment is still unknown but the day presented conditions that make it easy for fire to grow—hot, dry and windy. All local fire agencies in Monterey County are responding.
"We're having to fight most of it right now with city fire departments and local jurisdictions," Edwards says. "This is why we need year-round wildfire staffing."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the Colorado Fire.
David Schmalz and Daniel Dreifuss contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.