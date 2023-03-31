For people hoping to eat some fresh crab this season, the clock is ticking.
On March 30, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton Bonham announced the state's commercial Dungeness crab fishery would close at noon on April 15 from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line in the north to the Mexican border in the south.
The announcement comes as humpback whales are migrating back to California's coast to forage this time of year, and the closure is a precautionary measure after "several" whale entanglements occurred during March and April of 2022.
It is also a reflection of an industry in transition. The crab fishery has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years for the entanglement risk the fishing gear poses to whales: Conventional crab fishing gear involves dropping a trap on the seafloor which is connected with a line, often hundreds of feet long, to a buoy on the surface.
To help mitigate entanglements, and ensure the fishery can be sustainable in perpetuity, the CDFW convened the California Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group in 2016, which consists of fishermen, conservationists and state and federal officials.
One product of that collaboration is higher-tech "pop-up" fishing gear where the rope and buoy stay on the seafloor with the trap until a fisherman uses a trigger mechanism to release the buoy back to the surface.
State regulations allow for the use of pop-up gear even when the conventional fishery is closed, so as long as fisherman obtain a permit.
Geoff Shester, California campaign director and senior scientist for marine conservation nonprofit Oceana, is a member of the Working Group. He says in a statement regarding the closure: "We applaud [Director Bonham] and the efforts of the Working Group for taking a precautionary and proactive approach given the high number of entanglements we’ve seen in the last two seasons.
"We’re also encouraged by the state and federal funding assistance provided to fishermen to commercially fish with pop-up fishing gear in California under the first-ever experimental permits for crabbers to test the gear this spring," Shester continued.
"Hopefully fishermen will take advantage of these opportunities. We believe that with strong science, new gear technologies, and a collaborative approach, we can find the best solutions to keep fishermen on the water with whale-safe fishing methods.”
