On Monday, May 10, Watsonville community members published a notice of their intent to recall Georgia Acosta from the Pajaro Valley Unified School District board of trustees. The effort comes four months after she was part of an effort to oust Michelle Rodriguez as district superintendent, a decision that was reversed by fellow board members five days later.
The recall effort was announced during the public comment section of the May 12 board meeting. "Georgia Acosta filed to fulfill the duties and responsibilities entrusted to her as a governing board member," campaign manager and long-time Watsonville resident Carol Turley said.
In addition to the unpopular termination decision, recall proponents note that Acosta has missed 26 board meetings (she has missed 25 percent of the meeting since elected in 2016) and left early from another six since she was elected in 2016.
The recall effort, called Restore Trust in PVUSD, is being led Turley. “If any of us didn’t show up for work, how long would we be employed?" she asks.
This the second time community members are attempting to remove Acosta from the board. In March, a change.org petition that called for her resignation gathered over 250 signatures.
Acosta has seven days to file a response, and then then recall proponents have to get at least 2,148 valid voter signatures—25 percent of voters in PVUSD Area 2.
Jane Barr, a recall campaign adviser and former PVUSD trustee, says a trustee has to be engaged and involved and Acosta’s actions have shown the opposite.“[Being a trustee] is an important role,” she says. “I think our job in the community and in the school board is to provide the best education for our students.”
Acosta did not respond to requests for comment.
Santa Cruz County Clerk Tricia Webber says the cost of a recall election would be $43,000 to $77,000. If the petitioners are successful gathering signatures, the election could be between January and March of next year.
