Under Fire (copy)

A memorial was built off Palo Colorado Road to honor Robert Reagan, a 35-year-old bulldozer driver who died while fighting the Soberanes Fire in 2016.

The Soberanes Fire in 2016 destroyed a lot of property and caused the fatality of one person: a bulldozer operator named Robert Oliver Reagan III, who was hired to help fight the flames. 

Investigators determined that he died because his bulldozer rolled over on the steep terrain of Palo Colorado and tossed him out before crushing him. They also discovered that the general contractor who had hired Reagan to perform contract work for Cal Fire didn’t carry workers’ compensation insurance. 

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

This lapse eventually led to criminal charges against the contractor, Ian Nathaniel Czirban, and on Oct. 17, Judge Andrew Liu of Monterey County Superior Court found him guilty of payroll tax evasion, submitting false documents to CAL FIRE and failing to carry workers’ compensation insurance.

The maximum sentence that Czirban faces is 4 years, 8 months in prison plus restitution to Reagan’s heirs.

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Tags

Asaf Shalev is a staff writer at the Monterey County Weekly. He covers higher education, the military, the environment, public lands and the geographic areas of Seaside, Monterey, Sand City, Big Sur and Carmel Valley.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.