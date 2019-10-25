The Soberanes Fire in 2016 destroyed a lot of property and caused the fatality of one person: a bulldozer operator named Robert Oliver Reagan III, who was hired to help fight the flames.
Investigators determined that he died because his bulldozer rolled over on the steep terrain of Palo Colorado and tossed him out before crushing him. They also discovered that the general contractor who had hired Reagan to perform contract work for Cal Fire didn’t carry workers’ compensation insurance.
This lapse eventually led to criminal charges against the contractor, Ian Nathaniel Czirban, and on Oct. 17, Judge Andrew Liu of Monterey County Superior Court found him guilty of payroll tax evasion, submitting false documents to CAL FIRE and failing to carry workers’ compensation insurance.
The maximum sentence that Czirban faces is 4 years, 8 months in prison plus restitution to Reagan’s heirs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.