An article published in the April 21, 2022 print edition (“Appellate Court resurrects defamation suit against sheriff candidate Joe Moses”) inaccurately paraphrased a statement made by Joe Moses as applying to each named plaintiff in the defamation case against him. Moses did not specify which plaintiffs he believed broke the law and he did not name Christian Schneider, as the original article reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.