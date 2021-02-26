Lovers of cheaper gas rejoice! (Who doesn't love cheaper gas?) The Costco gas station in Seaside opened today, Friday Feb. 26, joining the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo as a must-do on Costco shopping trips.
The 24-pump station selling the chain's Kirkland brand gasoline is open to members only. On Friday afternoon, regular unleaded gas was selling for $3.09 a gallon and unleaded plus was selling for $3.29. Up the street gas was selling for $3.55 and $3.75, cash or debit, and $3.61 and $3.81, using a credit card.
The station is located at the corner of Del Monte Boulevard and Auto Center Parkway in Seaside, not far from the Costco Warehouse location across Del Monte in Sand City. A use permit for the station was unanimously approved by the Seaside City Council in May of last year.
