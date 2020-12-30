Alerts in English and Spanish pinged on cell phones all over Monterey County Wednesday as health officials sought to remind people that ringing in the New Year with others is not a good idea in the face of rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.
"Covid cases are increasing. ICU beds are in short supply. Stay home & Stay safe. #StopTheSurge," reads the text alert. It encourages recipients to reply with a friend's cell number to forward the text.
Earlier on Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Monterey County Health Department posted 537 new cases, bringing the total confirmed since March in Monterey County to 27,289. In one week, there were 2,757 new confirmed cases reported.
The Health Department reported that hospitalizations increased by 12 patients since yesterday, to 191 today. According to California Department of Public Health data, there were 36 Covid patients in the ICU and 14 remaining ICU beds available in Monterey County as of yesterday, Dec. 29.
No new deaths were reported today, leaving that number at 190. Eight people died from Covid-19 in Monterey County in the past week.
