Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 27, to charges of driving under the influence. He was stopped by California Highway Patrol at 11:36pm on the evening of Friday, May 28, on San Miguel Canyon Road in North County.
According to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, breath tests showed Alejo's blood alcohol level was 0.17 percent and 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
CHP Officer J. Gallemore observed a small black SUV driving in the shoulder of San Miguel Canyon Road, pulled over the vehicle, and observed the smell of alcohol, according to the DA's statement about the case. Gallemore observed that Alejo's speech was slurred, his eyes were red and watery, and when asked to step out of the vehicle, that Alejo was unsteady on his feet, according to the DA.
Alejo did not personally appear in court on Tuesday, and his hearing happened during a meeting of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors. Alejo represents District 1, which includes parts of East Salinas and South Salinas.
In a statement, Alejo says, "I've accepted full responsibility for my actions. This has truly been a humbling experience and I will surely not repeat this lapse in judgement again. I sincerely apologize to all my constituents and Monterey County residents."
Monterey County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Mineta sentenced Alejo to five years’ probation, including two days in jail, and a fine of $1,749.
He won't actually spend two days in the county jail; for one of those days he received a credit, and the other will be simply a "book-and-release."
