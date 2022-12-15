Barring a lawsuit, a controversial farmworker housing project in Pajaro officially has the green light to move forward: In a Dec. 13 hearing, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved the three-building, 46-unit project in a 3-1 vote (Mary Adams dissented, and retiring supervisor John Phillips did not attend the hearing).
The project came before the county Planning Commission three times in this year, but the item was continued twice—first due to concerns for insufficient bilingual noticing of the meeting, and the second after new information came to light about flooding risk to the project site, which is adjacent to the Pajaro River.
The project is proposed on ag land at the end of Susan Street, a sleepy, dead-end street whose residents—many of whom are lower income—have vehemently opposed the project from the outset.
At the Planning Commission’s third hearing about it, on Sept. 28, the commissioners denied it 7-1 due to concerns about traffic impacts on the small street, liquefaction of the soil on the project side and an inadequate buffer from adjacent ag fields.
The applicant, Rio Vista Group, LLC, which is being led by Avila Construction, who built the Spreckels Crossing farmworker housing for Tanimura & Antle in 2017 (among others), appealed the denial to the Board of Supervisors Oct. 31, and on Nov. 11 submitted a downsized project proposal to reduce it from the original four two-story buildings to three, and the units from 61 to 46 (each unit will be able to house eight farmworkers). The agricultural buffer will also be increased to 200 feet, per the recommendation of Henry Gonzales, the county’s ag commissioner, and will be elevated two feet higher than the original proposal.
When it came time for the supervisors to comment, supervisors Luis Alejo and Wendy Root Askew both noted a 2018 study that showed a need for 5,300 additional units of farmworker housing, and how that impacts the local housing crisis at large. Though Askew also expressed concerns about recreation impacts for the local neighborhoods, after which a Rio Vista rep pledged the developer would be amenable to a condition of approval that required them to put $25,000 annually into local community parks for the next five years.
Supervisor Chris Lopez also emphasized the great need, and said he was comfortable with the scaled down version of the project. “It’s really about doing right by the community, in standing up and putting housing everywhere to meet needs,” he said. “We all have to do our part.”
Adams expressed overall support for the project and praised Avila’s past projects, but wanted the developer to try one more time to come to an agreement with an adjacent landowner to the project site—Anthony Nicola, who owns land at the end of nearby Gonda Street, where he also has farmworker housing project in the planning pipeline—to allow a temporary construction easement on Nicola’s property that would allow construction vehicles to travel down Gonda Street instead of the narrower Susan Street, where the streets are lined on both sides with parked cars.
“To me, I feel like we have not stopped looking at fixes for this problem. I want to save the neighborhood. The sweet little street of Susan Street,” she said, adding that if such an easement were obtained, “we would end up with a project that all of us can be happy with.”
But attorney Jason Retterer, representing the developers, said negotiations have been attempted, but have been unsuccessful.
Alejo then made a motion to approve the project, which Root Askew seconded.
Adams made a substitute motion to require further negotiations about an easement, but got no second. So with that, a vote was taken on the original motion—which included adding the condition about the money toward parks—which passed without fanfare, 3-1.
