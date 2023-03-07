Buckle up, Big Sur. Or rather, stock up. That was the message the county’s Department of Emergency Management sent out in a statement Monday night, March 6, “urging residents and businesses of Big Sur to begin stocking up with at least two weeks of essential supplies in anticipation of an atmospheric river weather event. The National Weather Service is predicting that a strong weather system, stronger than recent systems, may arrive late Thursday of this week lasting several days.”
Rainfall could mean the Big Sur River level might again reach “action stage”—a National Weather Service term advising the potential for flooding—and the next step beyond that is flood stage. The Big Sur and other Monterey County rivers could again reach action stage this weekend. Such advisories were widespread in January due to significant rainfall.
County officials are hoping to notify residents as soon as possible so they can prepare accordingly. To sign up for alerts, click here.
