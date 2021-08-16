With the Covid-19 pandemic surging upward due to the delta variant spreading quickly throughout the country, more vaccination mandates are being announced, including for U.S. Military personnel and California teachers. In addition, booster shots for certain immunocompromised people is now a reality.
The mandate for military personnel and other employees and contractors is not in effect yet and may not officially take effect until mid-September, but Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III told troops on Aug. 9 they should not wait.
Austin announced that day he would be requesting a waiver from President Joe Biden allowing for mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations. Biden immediately signaled he would grant the waiver when it comes.
"Secretary Austin and I share an unshakable commitment to making sure our troops have every tool they need to do their jobs as safely as possible,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “Being vaccinated will enable our service members to stay healthy, to better protect their families, and to ensure that our force is ready to operate anywhere in the world."
About 73 percent of active duty service members have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Defense website.
As of the first week of August, more than 10,000 doses of vaccines had been administered to students and staff at the Defense Language Institute, the Naval Postgraduate School and other base staff members, according to Maj. Hanu Ravindranath, chief of Ancillary Services for the California Medical Detachment, or CAL MED, at the Presidio. (The Army does not allow CAL MED to report exact percentages.)
Ravindranath said in a written statement that CAL MED has been using a multi-pronged approach to getting personnel vaccinated over the last several months. They held vaccination drives every week, even sending a “strike team” to areas where students and staff were located. They also expanded times so that people could get vaccinated after work hours.
They kept up messaging, even creating a “TikTok style” video on the importance of vaccination.“This will be especially crucial for our younger student population, as this type of message may be better accepted, as it is more relatable,” he said.
Two days after the military announcement, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the first-in-the-nation requirement that state teachers show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing. It’s similar to an earlier requirement he announced for all hospital—and then all health care—workers in the state. He is requiring the same thing of state employees.
Another group required to be vaccinated is all California State University Students, including those who will be moving in to dorms on the CSU Monterey Bay Campus on Friday, the first time dorms are fully open since the pandemic began in March 2020. The requirement was announced on July 27.
(The California State Community Colleges have not issued a vaccination mandate, which means vaccinations remain voluntary at Hartnell and Monterey Peninsula colleges.)
The combined efforts of convincing Monterey County residents to voluntarily get vaccinated against Covid and mandates helped push up the county's vaccination rate to 76 percent as of the latest data released today by the Health Department.
On Friday, Aug 13, the Food and Drug Administration amended emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to include a third dose for specific immunocompromised individuals.
Those who may seek third doses include solid organ transplant recipients and people “diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise,” according to a press release from the Monterey County Health Department.
Examples include: active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood; an organ transplant that involved taking medicines to suppress the immune system; stem cell transplant within last two years; moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency; advanced or untreated HIV infection; active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune response.
The recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control is for people to use the same vaccine they received the first time. There is no authorization for an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, as the data does not support the need for one, according to the release.
The procedure for receiving a third dose depends on the vaccine provider. Some, like the Health Department's Public Health Bureau, will require people to sign a document stating they meet the criteria. Some providers will only give a third dose with a note from a doctor.
Boosters for older individuals may be on the horizon this fall. The New York Times reported today the Biden Administration is considering booster shots for those in nursing homes and other older adults. The consideration comes in light of data out of Israel that suggests the Pfizer vaccine may decline in effectiveness for elderly individuals who were vaccinated in January and February.
The Administration would likely use vaccines already on hand. Meanwhile, the drug companies that manufacture the vaccines have announced they are creating new ones tailored to fight the delta variant. Those could be ready by the end of the year, the Times reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.