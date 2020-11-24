Hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients in Monterey County

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Monterey County hit a record of 64 today. This chart presents daily hospitalization numbers since early in the pandemic using data provided by the California Department of Public Health

 

Asaf Shalev is a staff writer at the Monterey County Weekly. He covers the environment, agriculture and K-12 education, as well as Seaside, Marina, Sand City, Big Sur and Carmel Valley.

